APEC Strengthens Science And Innovation Ties, Boosts Collaboration And Inclusive Development

The APEC Policy Partnership on Science, Technology, and Innovation (PPSTI) opened its 25th meeting last week in Gyeongju, Korea, laying the foundation for discussions on emerging technologies, strengthening scientific collaboration, and fostering inclusive development.

This year marks a transformative period for PPSTI as the group works towards updating its 10-year strategic plan and strengthening collaboration across economies. In her opening remarks, PPSTI Chair Rahima Kandahari underscored the significance of this year’s meeting, emphasizing the group’s commitment to advancing the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040.

She highlighted the endorsement of the Mission Oriented Innovation Policy (MOIP), a multi-year process aimed at enhancing the quality and impact of PPSTI initiatives.

"MOIP is a major milestone and an important step to strengthen the quality and impact of PPSTI projects and, more broadly, support the longevity and efficacy of PPSTI by aligning with expectations set forth by the Steering Committee on ECOTECH,” said Kandahari. “I believe that our combined efforts to implement this approach over the course of this year and beyond will ensure we meet our goals and address broader, grand challenges.”

Members focused their discussions and showed support for strengthening research collaboration, enhancing talent mobility—including the proposed APEC Scientists Exchange Initiative—and maximizing the socio-economic value of emerging technologies such as quantum science, artificial intelligence, and biotech. Other topics include this year’s key tasks such as boosting science and technology capacity and open science.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

PPSTI Vice Chair Hazami Habib reinforced the importance of innovation in driving economic and social progress, noting that PPSTI provides a platform to address issues such as public health, food security, and digital transformation. “By working together, we can create a robust framework that supports research innovation and adoption of emerging technologies, ensuring that all APEC economies can benefit,” she said.

Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT Director General Sunghoon Hwang emphasized the economy’s long-standing commitment to science and technology-driven development. He remarked that Gyeongju, with its rich history and cultural significance, serves as an inspiring backdrop for the discussions on advancing cooperation and talent exchange in APEC.

“Digital innovation, including generative AI, has brought changes we've never seen before. We are also facing complex changes that cannot be tackled by one economy alone,” Hwang said. “Against this backdrop, APEC cooperation and PPSTI discussions on science, technology and innovation have become more important than ever.”

A major highlight of the meeting was the announcement of the APEC Science Prize for Innovation, Research, and Education (ASPIRE). This annual award recognizes young scientists from APEC economies who have made outstanding contributions to sustainable growth and innovation. Korea, this year’s APEC host economy, has committed to supporting ASPIRE and ensuring its continued success.

“We really want to keep ASPIRE because it has a very high reputation in the field of science and technology innovation,” said Dr Hwanil Park, PPSTI Vice Chair and host representative. “This year, Korea will sponsor the award. However, for long-term sustainability, we need to discuss and reach a consensus on future sponsorship.”

Under the 2025 theme, “Leading Inclusive Development with APEC Human Resources, Powered by Open Innovation and Emerging Technologies,” PPSTI aims to drive impactful cooperation in science, technology, and innovation.

The forum’s three key priorities for the year include: strengthening STI capacity through enhanced exchanges of scientists, including women and youth; fostering research and development collaboration through open innovation to address grand challenges; and enhancing linkages by maximizing the socio-economic value of emerging technologies.

© Scoop Media

