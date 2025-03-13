In The Face Of ‘Unprecedented Pressure’, EU Calls For Primacy Of International Law And Partnership

11 March 2025

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion and continuing war against Ukraine, underscored the need for humanitarian aid to reach civilians in Gaza, and reaffirmed the EU as a steadfast partner of the United Nations.

She also emphasised that reinforcing multilateral cooperation is the only way to address collective challenges and safeguard international peace and security.

“The world faces unprecedented pressure … our geopolitical context is changing, but you can count on the European Union as the United Nations’ most reliable, credible, and predictable partner,” she said.

‘Illegal war of aggression’

Ms. Kallas denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling it “an illegal war of aggression” aimed at destroying another UN Member State.

“For three long years, we have witnessed an unprovoked, full-scale invasion,” she said, stating that the war can end instantly if Russia withdraws its troops and stops bombing Ukraine.

“Europe has learned from its own history that giving in to aggressors demands leads to more violence,” she added.

Ms. Kallas warned that the war’s consequences extend far beyond Ukraine, disrupting global food and energy markets and drawing in other nations, including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Iran.

“Therefore, we must all focus our efforts on achieving swiftly a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” she said.

Aid must flow across Gaza

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Turning to the crisis in Gaza, Ms. Kallas underscored the EU’s commitment to ensuring life-saving assistance reaches civilians caught in the conflict.

“The ceasefire in Gaza is holding but remains fragile,” she said, warning that further disruptions to aid deliveries would only worsen the already dire situation.

“It is imperative that the delivery of humanitarian aid is not politicised or conditional. Any and all blockades to delivery of aid at scale must be lifted,” she stressed, noting that the bloc and its members have been the largest provider of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Ms. Kallas also reiterated the EU’s support for the two-State solution, describing it as “the only avenue” for sustainable peace and security in the Middle East.

She welcomed diplomatic efforts towards a Gaza peace settlement – including the $53 billion Arab Recovery and Reconstruction Plan – and reaffirmed the bloc’s readiness to work with Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and regional partners to rebuild.

Trusted partner in an unstable world

Ms. Kallas reaffirmed that the EU remains a steadfast partner of the UN, working closely with the Organization to uphold multilateralism, human rights and international law.

She highlighted the bloc’s involvement in peacekeeping and enhancing security – from counter-piracy operations in the Red Sea, to stability missions in the Bosnia and Herzegovina and implementing an arms embargo in Libya.

She also emphasised the importance of maintaining the financial stability of the UN, noting that EU members collectively provide one-third of all funding to UN agencies, funds and programmes.

‘Manipulation’ online

Ms. Kallas concluded by highlighting three major crosscutting threats that undermine global peace and security: terrorism, disinformation and attacks on gender equality.

She reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to fighting terrorism and warned that information manipulation and online disinformation campaigns are increasingly being used as tools of hybrid warfare.

“The online environment presents particular opportunities to manipulate free, open, and democratic discourse for political or economic gain,” she said, emphasising the bloc’s strong support for the UN Global Principles for Information Integrity.

On gender equality, she reiterated the critical link between women’s rights and democratic resilience, warning of growing efforts to undermine progress.

Highlighting the ongoing 69th session of the Commission on the Status on Women and the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform of Action, she called for stronger global commitments to upholding gender equality and supporting the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

© Scoop Media

