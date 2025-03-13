Gaza Aid ‘Unravelling’, Funding Cuts In Ukraine, Concern Over Syria Aid Access, Duterte In ICC Custody

12 March 2025

Citing reports from humanitarians in the Strip, he said it was becoming more difficult to access “decent and sufficient food, water, medical services and other vital items”.

Briefing reporters in New York, Mr. Dujarric said restoring the overall healthcare system was progressing, but progress is proving slow.

In the devastated northern areas, only 16 per cent of health service points are functioning either fully or partially.

“That includes three out of five hospitals, six out of 50 medical points and four of over two dozen primary healthcare centres,” he added.

Overflowing trash heaps are creating unsanitary living conditions for civilians who have tried to return to shattered homes, heightening public health risks.

A lack of spare parts means that 80 per cent of all waste collection vehicles and containers are damaged or destroyed.

Humanitarians have also noted a lack of adequate management of infectious medical waste while some solid waste is being mixed with debris contaminated with explosive hazards.

The danger posed by unexploded ordnance has led to at least three deaths and nearly 40 injured in 18 explosions recorded so far this year in Gaza.

Schools in session

“Education efforts are making some headway,” said the UN Spokesperson.

“Since the start of the ceasefire, our partners have set up more than 200 temporary learning spaces, bringing the total to over 630. These spaces support more than 170,000 children.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As of Tuesday, around 60 per cent of all school-age children in Gaza have access to some form of learning, either in schools or in temporary spaces, he added.

Funding cuts threaten women’s rights organizations in Ukraine

Women’s rights organizations in Ukraine are facing a crisis following major funding suspensions from the US, according to a new survey by UN Women and partners.

Nearly half of the 99 surveyed organizations had either received or expected US funding when the suspension was announced in January 2025.

Around two thirds reported severe disruptions, putting emergency response, humanitarian aid and development programmes at risk.

Five organizations are set to close in the coming month while 35 more may shut down within six months if no new funding is secured.

A long time coming

Since 2022, international funding for gender equality initiatives in Ukraine has declined significantly.

The latest cuts have worsened the situation, forcing more than half of the surveyed organizations to reduce staff and struggle with unpaid rent, utilities and salaries.

Gender-based violence prevention programmes, already underfunded in humanitarian response, have been particularly affected.

UN Women Representative in Ukraine, Sabine Freizer Gunes, warned that nine out of 10 organizations have had to shut down at least one gender equality or diversity programme.

The cuts have also delayed critical projects, including support for survivors of sexual violence, restoring key infrastructure and rebuilding schools and hospitals.

As the 69th Commission on the Status of Women marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, UN Women is calling for direct, flexible and long-term funding to ensure women’s organizations can continue delivering lifesaving support in Ukraine.

Syria: Access to vital services still limited in coastal areas

UN humanitarians on Wednesday reported that access to vital services in coastal areas of Syria following deadly violence earlier in the week continues to be a severe challenge, with some towns still lacking electricity, including the largely Alawite city of Latakia.

What began as clashes between forces of the caretaker authorities and armed elements from the deposed Assad regime based in the coastal region, reportedly left hundreds of mostly Alawite civilians dead, including the summary execution of entire families, according to reports from the UN human rights office, OHCHR.

Some survivors told OHCHR many men had been shot dead in front of their families while hospitals also came under attack, with some patients and doctors targeted.

Aid response

Despite the lack of access, UN aid agencies and partners are mobilised and supporting the humanitarian response in coastal areas.

“Water is being distributed via the main network in Lattakia governorate, but rural areas face shortages due to issues related to the maintenance of generators,” said the UN Spokesperson, briefing journalists in New York.

“Bakeries are operational, and shops are reopening, though essential materials and fuel remain scarce.”

UNICEF has supplied 38 tonnes of water treatment supplies to Lattakia's water authority, enough to guarantee a two-month supply. The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is planning on providing five water tanks to Jableh National Hospital in Lattakia governorate to replace damaged equipment.

Health partners have delivered emergency supplies, including 64 trauma and emergency surgical kits and non-communicable disease treatments, to Tartous and Latakia, the UN Spokesperson added.

Arrest of former Philippines President Duterte is step toward accountability: Türk

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk on Wednesday welcomed the announcement by the International Criminal Court (ICC) that it has taken custody of former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

Mr. Duterte is charged with a series of murders amounting to crimes against humanity carried out as part of his aggressive campaign against illegal drugs between 2011 and 2019, said UN rights office, OHCHR, in a press release.

“The so-called war on drugs undertaken under Duterte’s leadership – first in Davao and then across the country – has long been of concern to our Office,” said Mr. Türk.

“This is a very important step towards seeking accountability for the thousands of victims of killings and other abuses, as well as their families who have courageously pursued justice,” the High Commissioner said.

Mr. Türk also stressed the importance of protecting victims and witnesses in the Philippines and preventing reprisals and retribution of any kind against them, as the case progresses through the ICC.

Regime of impunity

A report by OHCHR in 2020 found there were credible allegations of widespread and systematic extrajudicial killings in the context of the campaign against illegal drugs, and that there had been near impunity for such violations.

“Despite some steps by the Philippines authorities to review and re-open past cases, only a handful of cases so far have resulted in convictions,” Mr. Türk said.

“Our international legal frameworks and institutions, including the ICC, are fundamental to ensuring justice and achieving accountability for the most serious crimes, preventing future violations, and making the world safer for everyone,” he emphasised.

© Scoop Media

