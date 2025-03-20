North Guadalcanal Constituency Leads The Way In Rural Development

Maintenance work on feeder roads in North Guadalcanal Constituency underway (Photo/Supplied)

The North Guadalcanal Constituency (NGC) has paved the way for rural development by continuing to invest in initiatives aiming to boost economic opportunities and constituent’s quality of life.

To create an enabling environment for communities, farmers, and constituents to participate meaningfully in socio-economic activities, the NGC office under the leadership of the Member of Parliament Honourable Dr Paul Bosawai, invested SBD$1.5 million towards road infrastructure development and upgrade in the constituency.

The funding for the road maintenance was made possible from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) with SBD$1 million under the Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP) in 2023, Solomon Islands Government (SIG) through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) provided SBD$300,000.00 under the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) programme for 2024 and an SBD$200,000.00 from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) under the National Transport Fund (NTF).

Feeder roads which recently undergone maintenance include; Taloa, Vutu, Ngalimbera, Koli, komuporo, Tumurora, Ghorabau, Suagi, Roroni and Rughavolo.

“These are vital economic investments for our people,” Hon. Dr Bosawai said.

“Our communities, farmers, and constituents are set to benefit significantly from this ongoing road maintenance efforts that are crucial for both local livelihoods and the transportation of agricultural produce to Honiara,” Hon. Dr Bosawai said.

He added that this initiative aims to enhance accessibility for farmers and bolster the region's economic output, particularly in the oil palm sector.

“Roads in North Guadalcanal are not merely conduits for transportation, they are lifelines for the local economy.

“The constituency is home to numerous oil palm out-growers, whose contributions play an essential role in the production output of the Guadalcanal Plains Palm Oil Limited (GPPOL). “This output is vital not only for local employment but also for the national economy of Solomon Islands,” Hon. Dr Bosawai stressed.

Hon. Dr Bosawai has been a strong advocate for economic infrastructures such as roads, emphasizing its importance for his constituents’ livelihoods.

“Maintaining roads within our constituency is not just about infrastructure, it’s about ensuring that our people can access markets, transport their goods, and improve their quality of life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Dr. Bosawai expressed sincere gratitude to the road contractor Sustainable Resource Management (SRM) for their partnership in these essential maintenance projects.

“Our collaboration with SRM has been instrumental in getting these roads back to a condition that supports our community's needs.”

Hon. Dr Bosawai further thanked SRM Management for the assistance, especially with the affordable cost of covering more than 70 kilometres of road.

“Without the support, the cost would be very expensive for the constituency office to maintain the roads around the constituency.

“Farmers will find it easier to reach markets, and consumers in Honiara will benefit from a more reliable supply of goods,” he stated.

Local communities, farmers, and constituents have expressed optimism about the road improvements. Farmers, in particular, are hopeful that better access will lead to increased sales and, ultimately, higher incomes.

“With these roads being fixed, I can transport my produce more easily and sell it at better prices,” one local farmer said.

“As the maintenance work continues, the NGC under my leadership, remains committed and focused on ensuring that these crucial infrastructure developments lead to long-term economic benefits for its people.

“The commitment to maintaining these roads reflects a broader vision for sustainable development in the region, fostering resilience and growth in the agricultural sector,” Hon. Dr Bosawai underscored.

Hon. Dr Bosawai expressed profound gratitude to the Chinese Government for funding support through the Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP) in 2023, MRD through the CDF support under the 2024 allocation, and MID ensuing in the successful implementation of the project.

