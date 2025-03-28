Australia Announces Election Dates, Pacific Islanders Rally To Vote For Climate

Australia - Prime Minister Albanese today announced the date for Australian Federal Elections as May 3, 2025. With the election just five weeks away, Pacific climate activists in Australia are rallying to make climate a voting priority in their communities.

Jacynta Fa’amau, 350.org Pacific Campaigner says,

“This is a crucial election for us as Islanders living in Australia. We’re facing multiple cost-of-living challenges and the climate crisis is intensifying at a distressing rate. So while we see rising energy costs here, our islands are also facing the impacts of the irresponsible Australian fossil fuel industry. We have to vote like our lives depend on it, because they do. Our ability to feed our families, keep the lights on, and protect our island homes depend on it. It is clear we need a government that is committed to ending its addiction to fossil fuels as an unstable, fluctuating cost to our economy, and one that will kickstart the renewable energy transition to benefit us all.”

Australia will also potentially host the 31st UN climate talks in 2026, and the results of this federal election could determine the type of climate leadership that Australia will model as COP31 president.

Tuifa'asisina Tapenaga Jnr Polataivao-Reupena, Pacific Climate Warrior says,

“We’ve seen some dangerous narratives emerge - threats of impractical nuclear power plants and echoes of the United States’ anti-climate policies spilling over into Australia. It is more important than ever that we vote based on our Pacific values of community care, respect for land and sea, and the wellbeing of future generations. The candidate I vote for this year could determine what parts of our home island remain liveable for my nieces and nephews later on.”

In the campaign, Pawa to the Ballot, 350.org Pacific and the Pacific Climate Warriors will continue to take Pacific priorities to the polls. They hope to encourage frontline communities across Australia to prioritise candidates with strong climate policies and an innovative and ethical approach to the renewable energy build.

