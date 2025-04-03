Australian Fresh Produce At Risk Under US Tariff Plan

The International Fresh Produce Association Australia and New Zealand (IFPA ANZ), in collaboration with the International Fresh Produce Association, is urging the Trump Administration to exempt fresh produce from its new round of import tariffs. The IFPA ANZ warns the proposed measures risk disrupting year-round access to healthy, affordable fresh produce for US consumers and harming Australia and New Zealand’s export market.

Currently in the United States, IFPA Managing Director ANZ Belinda Wilson is working alongside global IFPA colleagues to advocate for an exemption and to support a coordinated response on behalf of the Australian and New Zealand industry.

“This is a pivotal moment for the fresh produce industry,” Ms Wilson said.

“Tariffs on Australian and New Zealand fresh produce would restrict trade, limit access and increase food costs at a time when global food security is already under pressure.

A formal letter from IFPA was submitted last week to US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. It urged the Administration to exempt fresh produce and floral products, citing their perishable nature, contribution to public health, and the shared value of seasonal trade partnerships.

The IFPA Global Board met with White House officials on March 20, where trade, tariffs and food security were key issues under discussion, reinforcing the importance of continued international collaboration.

Ms Wilson will meet with US stakeholders and Australian Embassy officials on April 8 to continue discussions and assess next steps in response to the tariff decision.

Turning advocacy into action: IFPA Summit to lead strategic response

The implications of the new tariffs and the need for coordinated advocacy will be central themes at the IFPA ANZ Leadership Summit 2025 – Sydney: The Future of Fresh on April 29.

In the session “Leading the Future: Advocacy and Action for the Fresh Produce Industry”, Ms Wilson will be joined by a representative from the Australian Fresh Produce Alliance to discuss how the industry can respond with unity, influence public policy, and chart a proactive path forward, particularly in the lead-up to the Australian federal election on May 3.

“The tariff decision underscores the need for a united, strategic voice,” Ms Wilson said.

“The Summit is where we come together to shape our response and ensure our sector is prepared for what comes next.”

