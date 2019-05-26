Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

All invited to enjoy Iftar in Mt Roskill

Sunday, 26 May 2019, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Somali Education and Development Trust

Media Release: All invited to enjoy Iftar in Mt Roskill

From: Somali Education and Development Trust

Date: 31/05/2019 at 3:30pm

There will be a community interfaith Iftar event on Friday 31 May at 3:30pm at the New Zealand Islamic Cultural Trust in Mt Roskill. Iftar is the time of day when Muslims end their daily fasting in the month of Ramadan. It includes a large, formal meal. This event is organised by the Somali Education and Development Trust” said by Ibrahim Ali, the chairman of the Trust.

This year, as a result of the Christchurch terrorist attack, it is particularly important that the wider New Zealand public get an understanding of what Islam is - this includes the way we fast and why we fast for Ramadan. It is critical that we build cross-cultural and interfaith understanding of the diverse communities that make up Aotearoa New Zealand. This is why we are so keen to have wider participation for our community Iftar event.”

To maximise the effort, we are co-hosting with Auckland Peace Action and Tamaki Makaurau Anarchists and supported us by New Zealand Muslim Association and New Zealand Islamic Cultural Trust.

We expect to have, Members of Parliament, New Zealand Police, Faith leaders from Church in Progress, Buddhist Council, Bahai Faith and the wider community at this event, all of whom will be delivering messages of tolerance, support and love for the Muslim community. The doors are open for anyone to join us.”

The event begins at 3:30pm. We will have some short speeches, break the fasting with dates and water and Sambusa, this will be followed by a prayer and then a proper meal where we can talk properly and get to know each other.

Iftar is a very important part of our day during Ramadan and it would be a great pleasure to have many non-Muslims there to support us. People do not need to bring anything for the event. Children are welcome, too. Food will be provided for everyone. We ask that people dress modestly and formally for the event.

_________

ENDS



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Somali Education and Development Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 