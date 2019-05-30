PSA applauds Porirua City Council commitment to Living Wage

The Public Service Association congratulates Porirua City Council for its decision to pay directly-employed staff the Living Wage of $21.15, making it the fifth City Council in New Zealand to do so.

"The PSA strongly commends the Mayor and councillors who voted today to pay a Living Wage to all directly employed workers, joining the likes of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Tauranga as Living Wage councils," says Glenn Barclay, PSA national secretary.

"Congratulations are also due for the campaigners, unions, and community groups who have worked tirelessly for years for this achievement, including penning an open letter to the Mayor and making submissions in support of the Living Wage."

The decision follows three years of campaigning by Living Wage Porirua, who held a candidates forum in 2017 in which the Mayor and a number of Councillors made a public commitment to deliver on the Living Wage.

The decision also received significant public support, with 59% of submissions during Annual Plan consultations in favour of a Living Wage for Porirua.

"While ultimately we would like to see this extended to cover all contractors and other companies owned by the council, we recognise this as an important first step and we hope the decision will further inspire other councils to join the Living Wage movement," says Mr Barclay.

"The PSA firmly believes the Living Wage is crucial for reducing inequality and with each Council that commits to the Living Wage, the movement grows stronger."











