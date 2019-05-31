SH25 Coromandel closed due to a serious crash

The NZ Transport Agency is advising that SH25 Coromandel is closed between Hikuai and Tairua.

There is no estimated time of when the road may reopen, but is likely to remain closed for another 3-4 hours.

We ask motorists to delay their travel, and expect significant delays in the area.

The detour available is via Thames Coast through the Coromandel Township, motorists are able to get to Pauanui but not as far as Tairua.

We will continue to post updates on our website and social media pages or call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS.

The NZ Transport Agency wants to thank road users for their understanding and patience.

