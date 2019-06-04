Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson Public Libraries want to hear from you

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

What services would you like to see offered at Nelson’s Elma Turner Library in the future?

There is an exciting opportunity coming up and the Nelson Public Libraries invite you to have your say as part of our community engagement for the Nelson library redevelopment.

Community Services Committee Chair, Gaile Noonan says, “It is an excellent opportunity to hear what the public wants, to ensure the library continues to be an important part of the community in the future.”

In 1990, a car sales yard was transformed into the new Elma Turner Library.

It was a “no frills” design, using the existing building, fittings and finishes, before it was extended in 2005 and there was a major refurbishment in 2013.

The public is invited to give their thoughts on what the future Elma Turner Library should look like in the future. The redevelopment project was agreed by Council in the Long Term Plan 2018-28 and provides for $15 million with the project scheduled for completion in 2022/23.

Please come along to share your thoughts at this early stage of the project. The sessions will be held:
Tues 18 June 10:00 am – 12.00pm Deville Café, New Street
Tues 18 June 2.30pm – 4.30pm Elma Turner Library
Weds 19 June 10.00am – 12.00pm Elma Turner Library
Weds 19 June 2.00pm – 4.00pm Elma Turner Library

There will also be opportunities for the public to provide feedback via an online forum starting in August.

Stoke ‘Pop-Up Library Service’ at Greenmeadows
There is a new ‘pop-up library service’ currently operating at Greenmeadows in Stoke, while Stoke Library is temporarily closed for the assessment for internal damage.



Lift access and car parking are available for customer convenience.

Situated in the upstairs function room overlooking the scenic Greenmeadows sports fields, the pop-up library provides reserve and pick up facilities along with other limited services.

Some of the most popular programmes such as Storytime and Small Talk are also available at Greenmeadows. While the pop-up library is not open on Saturdays, a new Sunday service is in its place.

For further details go to the Nelson Public Libraries website.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

Supposedly, political parties live and die by their success in cultivating the middle ground. This is where crucial numbers of rational, well informed voters are believed to congregate, waiting to embrace messages of restraint and moderation, provided there’s a little bit on the side for them, too.

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things.) More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 