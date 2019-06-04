Nelson Public Libraries want to hear from you

What services would you like to see offered at Nelson’s Elma Turner Library in the future?

There is an exciting opportunity coming up and the Nelson Public Libraries invite you to have your say as part of our community engagement for the Nelson library redevelopment.

Community Services Committee Chair, Gaile Noonan says, “It is an excellent opportunity to hear what the public wants, to ensure the library continues to be an important part of the community in the future.”

In 1990, a car sales yard was transformed into the new Elma Turner Library.

It was a “no frills” design, using the existing building, fittings and finishes, before it was extended in 2005 and there was a major refurbishment in 2013.

The public is invited to give their thoughts on what the future Elma Turner Library should look like in the future. The redevelopment project was agreed by Council in the Long Term Plan 2018-28 and provides for $15 million with the project scheduled for completion in 2022/23.

Please come along to share your thoughts at this early stage of the project. The sessions will be held:

Tues 18 June 10:00 am – 12.00pm Deville Café, New Street

Tues 18 June 2.30pm – 4.30pm Elma Turner Library

Weds 19 June 10.00am – 12.00pm Elma Turner Library

Weds 19 June 2.00pm – 4.00pm Elma Turner Library

There will also be opportunities for the public to provide feedback via an online forum starting in August.

Stoke ‘Pop-Up Library Service’ at Greenmeadows

There is a new ‘pop-up library service’ currently operating at Greenmeadows in Stoke, while Stoke Library is temporarily closed for the assessment for internal damage.







Lift access and car parking are available for customer convenience.

Situated in the upstairs function room overlooking the scenic Greenmeadows sports fields, the pop-up library provides reserve and pick up facilities along with other limited services.

Some of the most popular programmes such as Storytime and Small Talk are also available at Greenmeadows. While the pop-up library is not open on Saturdays, a new Sunday service is in its place.

For further details go to the Nelson Public Libraries website.

