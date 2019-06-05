Free chemical waste disposal day for residents

Residents are being urged to drop off their household chemical waste to be recycled and responsibly disposed.

It’s the second time the Palmerston North City Council has offered the service.

On 16 June, residents can drop off all chemical waste, including gardening, house, pool and car chemicals.

Council has partnered with 3R, who recycle and responsibly dispose of these products and packaging, to deliver the service. Residents need to register for the service and specify how many products they will be disposing. 3R will confirm their booking and will tell the resident the time and location to drop the products off.

Last year more than 800kg of products were recycled and disposed of on the day.

Council’s Chief Infrastructure Officer, Tom Williams, says that prompted the decision to offer the service again in 2019.

“Many households regularly use chemicals around the home that can be hazardous to people, pets and the environment. These often end up being disposed of incorrectly down the toilet or the sink which is a disaster for the environment.”

“We’re committed to reducing our ecological footprint as part of our eco-city vision. This drop-off day complements a range of other initiatives we have including car seat recycling, battery, e-waste and motor oil collection to help our residents recycle as much as possible.

Individuals can register online at www.myhazwaste.kiwi/local-collection/ or by phone on 0508 CHEMICAL (0508 243 642).

Registrations close on Thursday June 13.

