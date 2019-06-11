Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Maritime NZ advising jet boaties to check steering systems

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 9:30 am
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Maritime NZ is advising jet boaties to check steering systems


11 June 2019

This is a new and important safety message from Maritime NZ to recreational, commercial and racing jet boat operators and owners.

The cause of a recent fatal accident involving a jet boat was identified as steering failure, caused by a wire which broke and a shackle fell off.

The steering system for this particular jet boat had the two D-shackle pins on the tiller arm lock wired together. Using the locking wire in this manner, can cause excessive stress on locking wire.

Deputy Director Compliance Systems Delivery Pelin Fantham said, “Maritime NZ is asking all owners of jet boats to ensure their boats are safe. The steering set-up in all jet boats should be checked as soon as possible. If you are unsure about what to look for, talk to the supplier or manufacturer of your jet boat.

“You need to physically check the steering system of your jet boat. If it uses D-shackles and locking wire check that the shackles are individually wire locked. Check the condition of the shackles. If there are nicks or tooling damage, consider replacing them.”

Jet boats are manufactured by many companies and this potential issue affects all jet boats that use D-shackles as part of their steering system set up.

Maritime NZ, Harbourmasters, Jet boat Associations, Safer Boating Forum partners are spreading this information and the message, pass it on. Tell your family and tell a friend.

Here is a link to the safety bulletin: https://www.maritimenz.govt.nz/commercial/safety/safety-updates/equipment-cranes-cargo/d-shackles.asp

ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 