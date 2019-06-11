Maritime NZ advising jet boaties to check steering systems

Maritime NZ is advising jet boaties to check steering systems



11 June 2019

This is a new and important safety message from Maritime NZ to recreational, commercial and racing jet boat operators and owners.

The cause of a recent fatal accident involving a jet boat was identified as steering failure, caused by a wire which broke and a shackle fell off.

The steering system for this particular jet boat had the two D-shackle pins on the tiller arm lock wired together. Using the locking wire in this manner, can cause excessive stress on locking wire.

Deputy Director Compliance Systems Delivery Pelin Fantham said, “Maritime NZ is asking all owners of jet boats to ensure their boats are safe. The steering set-up in all jet boats should be checked as soon as possible. If you are unsure about what to look for, talk to the supplier or manufacturer of your jet boat.

“You need to physically check the steering system of your jet boat. If it uses D-shackles and locking wire check that the shackles are individually wire locked. Check the condition of the shackles. If there are nicks or tooling damage, consider replacing them.”

Jet boats are manufactured by many companies and this potential issue affects all jet boats that use D-shackles as part of their steering system set up.

Maritime NZ, Harbourmasters, Jet boat Associations, Safer Boating Forum partners are spreading this information and the message, pass it on. Tell your family and tell a friend.

Here is a link to the safety bulletin: https://www.maritimenz.govt.nz/commercial/safety/safety-updates/equipment-cranes-cargo/d-shackles.asp

ends







© Scoop Media

