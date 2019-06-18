Emergency Services responding to cave incident
Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 5:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency Services are currently responding to reports of a
49-year-old man and a dog stuck in a cave close to Limestone
Track, Marsden, Grey District.
Police were alerted around
3.10pm.
No injuries have been
reported.
© Scoop Media
