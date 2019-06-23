Marlborough congratulates Craig Harper

Mayor John Leggett has congratulated Blenheim local Craig Harper on his achievement, cycling across 12 US states, covering 4,828km, in 10 days.

“Craig’s achievement is nothing short of incredible. Everyone in Marlborough is so proud of him, his commitment and sportsmanship.

“This is the toughest cycle race in the world, and on his first attempt he has come in fourth place overall and third in his age category. Throughout the race he held strong, and was near the front all the way through.

“So many Marlborough people and organisations have got behind Craig - he has a team of dedicated locals supporting him on the ground in the US, as well as hundreds of supporters back here at home.

“I look forward to welcoming him home for a Mayoral reception – we’ll celebrate in suitable style here in Blenheim - the Marlborough bubbles are on ice!”

A time and date for the reception will be confirmed later this week.

Further information: https://www.solo.kiwi/live-tracker or the solo.kiwi Facebook page.

Interviews with the Mayor can be arranged this morning.

