The Changing Face of Horticulture

24 JUNE 2019



Come and hear this country’s largest farm operator talk about the changing face of horticulture in New Zealand.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has arranged for Pāmu chief executive Steven Carden to speak at the BNZ National Horticultural Field Days opening lunch on Wednesday 26 June. Mr Carden will also speak to the public session of the Regional Council’s monthly meeting on Wednesday morning at 10am.

This year the BNZ National Horticultural Field Days takes place on 26-27 June, including Wednesday’s opening lunch, Tech and Innovation Symposium, After Fives and Thursday’s BNZ Power Breakfast and BIG Debate lunch. The event is open to industry and the general public.

Steve Carden has been Chief Executive of Pāmu since 2013, leading a transformational strategic change in the company.

Pāmu is the brand name for Landcorp Farming Limited, which is a State-Owned Enterprise with a nationwide portfolio of farms that produce milk, beef, lamb, wool, venison, wood and more.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is a foundation supporter of BNZ National Horticultural Field Days, with a presence at the event focusing on irrigation efficiency, outdoor burning practices and productive sector success.

National Horticultural Field Days is held in June each year at Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings.



