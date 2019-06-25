Motorists are asked to avoid QEII Drive, Marshland
Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 8:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised to avoid Queen Elizabeth II Drive,
Marshland, Christchurch following a four car crash this
morning.
The crash was reported shortly before
7.30am.
There are no serious injuries and the road is
being cleared however delays should be
expected.
ENDS
