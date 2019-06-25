Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Interested in standing for ECan Council?

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Prospective Canterbury Regional Councillors will have a chance to find out what the role is all about at a candidates information evening on 15 July.

Chief Executive Bill Bayfield says the meeting is part of the Council’s efforts to increase candidate interest, and help inform decisions to stand for Council.

“All Councils are charged with increasing candidate interest and voter turnout in local body elections, but we’re keen to ensure that all those considering standing for election as regional councillors have the opportunity to be as informed as possible about the nomination and election process, as well as the role of a regional council and elected members. They’ll also have the opportunity for any questions they have to be answered,” Bill Bayfield says.

A range of candidate information and supporting material, including a candidate handbook and a pre-election report, has been provided on our election page.

“At this local government election, Environment Canterbury will return to a fully elected 14-member council with two members each in seven constituencies. We absolutely encourage anyone who wants to make a difference to environmental issues in the Canterbury region to stand. We’re all here to improve environmental, social, cultural and economic outcomes on behalf of the community, and it’s not a small job. The more people who stand, the more choice there will be for the community when it votes”.
How to stand for election



• Anyone over the age of 18 who is a New Zealand citizen and enrolled to vote can stand for election.
• Nominations for candidates open on 16 July and close at noon on 19 August.
• Voting papers will be mailed to electors with voting opening on 20 September. Voting closes at noon on 12 October.
• Candidate profiles will be made available on the Environment Canterbury website when nominations close, and candidates for Environment Canterbury’s four Christchurch city wards would also be on the Christchurch City Council’s election app.
Candidates information evening

The candidates meeting will be held at Environment Canterbury’s building at 200 Tuam Street, on Monday 15 July from 5.30pm.

A similar meeting will be held in Timaru, covering elections for the Timaru District Council, Environment Canterbury, the South Canterbury District Health Board and Geraldine Licensing Trust at the Timaru District Council building on 4 July from 6pm.

Find out more about the Elections 2019.

