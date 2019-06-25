Serious crash, Turua, Eastern Hauraki Region

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Turua, eastern Hauraki region.

Police received a report around 3:35pm that two vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Hauraki Road and Huirau Road.

Initial reports suggest a number of people have been injured.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place at Hauraki Road and Orchard East Road, and Hauraki Road and Piako Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Further information will be released when available.











