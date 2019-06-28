Ground Broken on Hands on for Habitat Project

Ground Broken on Hands on for Habitat Project in Ngaruawahia



Habitat for Humanity Central North Island has broken ground this afternoon on the ‘Hands on for Habitat’ project in Ngaruawahia, which aims to raise funds for Habitat’s home repair programme.

The project involves the build of a new high-quality home in the River Terraces development in Ngaruawahia, to be auctioned off once complete.

Major sponsors of the ‘Hands on for Habitat’ project, in attendance at the event, include Anthem Homes, Mitre 10 Mega Hamilton and Lodge Real Estate, alongside many other local sponsors.

These sponsors’ supply chain, expertise and partnerships will be used to keep building costs down and provide maximum return back to the Habitat home repair programme.

The programme helps get low income homeowners back on track by carrying out critical repairs such as insulation, heating, weatherproofing, improving accessibility or replacing a bathroom or kitchen.

The ground-breaking ceremony took place on the house site, with a site blessing being performed followed by Habitat for Humanity Central North Island General Manager Nic Greene, Waikato District Council Mayor Allan Sanson, and Board Chairman John Gallagher officially breaking ground on the home build.

Nic Greene says that Habitat for Humanity Central North Island is proud to be leading the ‘Hands on for Habitat’ project.

“We are looking forward to raising as much money as we can to help us deliver home repairs for low income homeowners in the region.”







“Habitat is excited to be officially starting the build journey today by breaking ground, and seeing the house begin to take form over the coming months.”

Now that the sod has been turned, Anthem Homes will prepare to build the new home, and once complete the house will be marketed by Lodge Real Estate and auctioned at a public event in early to mid-2020, where every cent raised above baseline build and production costs will go directly to support outcomes for beneficiaries of Habitat’s home repair programme.

Habitat for Humanity Central North Island would also like to invite Waikato tradespeople to contribute to the home build by donating their time and resources, to help maximise the funds raised.

About Habitat for Humanity Central North Island:



Habitat for Humanity Central North Island is one of 11 affiliates of Habitat for Humanity in New Zealand, working to give families in the Central North Island access to decent, affordable homes.

ENDS





