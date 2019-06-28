Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ground Broken on Hands on for Habitat Project

Friday, 28 June 2019, 7:31 pm
Press Release: Habitat for Humanity

Ground Broken on Hands on for Habitat Project in Ngaruawahia

Habitat for Humanity Central North Island has broken ground this afternoon on the ‘Hands on for Habitat’ project in Ngaruawahia, which aims to raise funds for Habitat’s home repair programme.

The project involves the build of a new high-quality home in the River Terraces development in Ngaruawahia, to be auctioned off once complete.

Major sponsors of the ‘Hands on for Habitat’ project, in attendance at the event, include Anthem Homes, Mitre 10 Mega Hamilton and Lodge Real Estate, alongside many other local sponsors.

These sponsors’ supply chain, expertise and partnerships will be used to keep building costs down and provide maximum return back to the Habitat home repair programme.

The programme helps get low income homeowners back on track by carrying out critical repairs such as insulation, heating, weatherproofing, improving accessibility or replacing a bathroom or kitchen.

The ground-breaking ceremony took place on the house site, with a site blessing being performed followed by Habitat for Humanity Central North Island General Manager Nic Greene, Waikato District Council Mayor Allan Sanson, and Board Chairman John Gallagher officially breaking ground on the home build.

Nic Greene says that Habitat for Humanity Central North Island is proud to be leading the ‘Hands on for Habitat’ project.

“We are looking forward to raising as much money as we can to help us deliver home repairs for low income homeowners in the region.”



“Habitat is excited to be officially starting the build journey today by breaking ground, and seeing the house begin to take form over the coming months.”

Now that the sod has been turned, Anthem Homes will prepare to build the new home, and once complete the house will be marketed by Lodge Real Estate and auctioned at a public event in early to mid-2020, where every cent raised above baseline build and production costs will go directly to support outcomes for beneficiaries of Habitat’s home repair programme.

Habitat for Humanity Central North Island would also like to invite Waikato tradespeople to contribute to the home build by donating their time and resources, to help maximise the funds raised.

About Habitat for Humanity Central North Island:

Habitat for Humanity Central North Island is one of 11 affiliates of Habitat for Humanity in New Zealand, working to give families in the Central North Island access to decent, affordable homes.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Habitat for Humanity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>

 

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

At Select Committee: WRC Blames Bus Troubles On City's Challenges

Wellington's Regional Council is blaming a perfect storm of new operators, buses, routes, driver shortages and design failures for the shambolic introduction of new bus services a year ago. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Environment Accounts: NZ's Household Emissions Increasing

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Legislation: End Of Life Choice Bill Passes Second Reading

Just 20 MPs had the opportunity to debate the bill and many shared personal stories of watching family members die in what was at times an emotional display in the House. More>>

ALSO:

Other Bills:

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 