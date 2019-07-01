Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dog registration fee refunds up for grabs

Monday, 1 July 2019, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Media Release: Monday 1 July 2019

Dog registration fee refunds up for grabs

Horowhenua dog owners who pay their dog registration by Saturday 13 July will be in the draw to win a full refund of their dog registration fee.

Horowhenua District Council is again offering 10 refunds that will be drawn in the annual promotion to encourage owners to register their dogs early.

Compliance Manager Vai Miller says Council is taking dog registration out into the community this year.

“Council officers will be available at Kowhai Park between 1pm and 3pm on Wednesday 10 July and Friday 12 July to take dog registrations,” she said. For safety and technical reasons, owners who want to register their dogs at the park will need to pay by EFTPOS.

Mrs Miller said registration fees for most classes of dogs have increased by between $2 and $8 this year, but they are necessary to cover the costs faced by the Council and so it can meet its obligations under the Dog Control Act. The fees cover about three-quarters of the cost to run Council's Animal Control department, as well as action complaints, pay for education programmes and material, pound facilities, and legal costs. The balance is covered by Council.

Dog registration fees range from free (for a disability assistance dog) to $120 for an entire dog, with the standard fee for a de-sexed pet dog being $72.

Following a successful trial of strap tags last year, Council is offering dog owners a choice between strap tags and round tags when they register their dog.



Mrs Miller says any dog owners who believe they may have difficulty in paying their dog registration fees are encouraged to contact Council now on 06 366 0999 and discuss possible options.

"We'd rather talk with people now and perhaps arrange a payment plan to avoid the risk of them receiving a $300 infringement fee,” she said.

Payments can be made online by visiting Council’s website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz/pawsonline, and details of how to do so can be found on the dog registration renewal notices. Alternatively, payment can be made in person at Council's office in Levin, at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton or at the Shannon Library.

Registration payments are due by Wednesday 31 July 2019. A late penalty of the registration fee plus 50 percent will apply for registrations paid after 31 July.

Detailed information on dog registrations, as well as the full schedule of fees and charges for dog registration and animal control, is available on the Animal Control page of Council’s website.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

The Waitangi Tribunal has found that Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga...

The Waitangi Tribunal today released Hauora: Report on Stage One of the Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry. The Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry is an ongoing inquiry into the ways the Crown has responded to health inequities experienced by Māori. More>>

 

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation... Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 