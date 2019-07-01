Dog registration fee refunds up for grabs

Media Release: Monday 1 July 2019

Dog registration fee refunds up for grabs

Horowhenua dog owners who pay their dog registration by Saturday 13 July will be in the draw to win a full refund of their dog registration fee.

Horowhenua District Council is again offering 10 refunds that will be drawn in the annual promotion to encourage owners to register their dogs early.

Compliance Manager Vai Miller says Council is taking dog registration out into the community this year.

“Council officers will be available at Kowhai Park between 1pm and 3pm on Wednesday 10 July and Friday 12 July to take dog registrations,” she said. For safety and technical reasons, owners who want to register their dogs at the park will need to pay by EFTPOS.

Mrs Miller said registration fees for most classes of dogs have increased by between $2 and $8 this year, but they are necessary to cover the costs faced by the Council and so it can meet its obligations under the Dog Control Act. The fees cover about three-quarters of the cost to run Council's Animal Control department, as well as action complaints, pay for education programmes and material, pound facilities, and legal costs. The balance is covered by Council.

Dog registration fees range from free (for a disability assistance dog) to $120 for an entire dog, with the standard fee for a de-sexed pet dog being $72.

Following a successful trial of strap tags last year, Council is offering dog owners a choice between strap tags and round tags when they register their dog.







Mrs Miller says any dog owners who believe they may have difficulty in paying their dog registration fees are encouraged to contact Council now on 06 366 0999 and discuss possible options.

"We'd rather talk with people now and perhaps arrange a payment plan to avoid the risk of them receiving a $300 infringement fee,” she said.

Payments can be made online by visiting Council’s website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz/pawsonline, and details of how to do so can be found on the dog registration renewal notices. Alternatively, payment can be made in person at Council's office in Levin, at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton or at the Shannon Library.

Registration payments are due by Wednesday 31 July 2019. A late penalty of the registration fee plus 50 percent will apply for registrations paid after 31 July.

Detailed information on dog registrations, as well as the full schedule of fees and charges for dog registration and animal control, is available on the Animal Control page of Council’s website.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

