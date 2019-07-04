Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Climate Summary: June 2019

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 3:15 pm
Press Release: NIWA


An unusually dry start to winter

TemperatureTemperatures were near average (-0.50 to +0.50°C of average) for the majority of the North Island. A portion of south Waikato observed below average temperatures (-0.51°C to -1.20°C of average) while coastal southern Hawke’s Bay and interior Manawatu-Whanganui observed above average temperatures (0.51°C to 1.2°C above average). Inland parts of Marlborough and Tasman along with northern Canterbury and West Coast experienced below average or well below temperatures (< -1.2°C below average). Temperatures were above average or well above average (>1.2°C above average) in much of Southland, coastal Otago, and a portion of interior Canterbury. Temperatures were near average for the remainder of the South Island.
RainfallRainfall was below normal (50% to 79% of normal) or well below normal (<50% of normal) for the majority of New Zealand with the only exceptions being parts of lower Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa where above normal rainfall (120-149% of normal) was observed.
Soil MoistureAs of 30 June, soil moisture levels for the time of year were near normal across most of the country with pockets of drier than normal soils in Northland, Auckland, eastern Waikato, interior Manawatu-Whanganui, coastal Wairarapa, interior Marlborough and parts of lower coastal Canterbury and northern coastal Otago. Conversely, a small area about Kaikōura observed wetter than normal soils.


Click on the link to jump to the information you require:

Overview

Temperature

Rainfall

June 2019 climate in the six main centres

Highlights and extreme events

Overview

June 2019 was characterised by higher than normal mean sea level pressure. This resulted in more southwesterly winds than usual over the country. Late in the month, frequent rounds of high pressure contributed to unusually dry conditions and several rounds of colder than average morning temperatures due to clear skies, light winds, long nights, and less soil moisture than normal.

Rainfall was below or well below normal across much of the country, particularly in southern coastal Canterbury and northern coastal Otago where record or near record dryness occurred for the month of June.

With recurring high pressure systems, there were few significant weather events during the month of June. However, the month started on a stormy note as an active low pressure system brought seasonably cold temperatures, snow, strong winds, lightning and heavy rain to many areas (refer to the highlights and extreme events section for further details).

One particularly strong high pressure system (anticylone) affected the country during the final days of the month. On 29 June, a mean sea level pressure of 1043.2 hPa was recorded in Motu, Gisborne, the highest value observed in the North Island during June on record. While anticyclones do impact the New Zealand region during the winter season, this feature was rare because of its strength (>1040 hPa) and was the strongest on the planet at the time it was over New Zealand. The pattern of high pressure was contributed to by a strongly positive Southern Annular Mode and influenced by ongoing El Niño-Modoki conditions in the Pacific Ocean.

The nationwide average temperature in June 2019 was 8.7°C (0.1°C above the 1981-2010 June average from NIWA’s seven station temperature series which begins in 1909).

Further Highlights:

• The highest temperature was 21.3°C, observed at Whakatu on 21 June.
• The lowest temperature was -9.2°C, observed at Lake Tekapo on 3 June.
• The highest 1-day rainfall was 99.4 mm, recorded Cape Turnagain on 23 June.
• The highest wind gust was 163 km/h, observed at Cape Turnagain on 6 June.
• Of the six main centres in June 2019, Auckland was the warmest and sunniest, Christchurch was the coldest, Wellington was the wettest and least sunny and Dunedin was the driest.
• Of the available, regularly reporting sunshine observation sites, the sunniest four regions in 2019 are Wider Nelson (1446 hours), Marlborough (1429 hours), Bay of Plenty (1403 hours) and Taranaki (1380 hours).


Rainfall: A dry June for most

Rainfall was below normal (50-79% of normal) or well below normal (<50% of normal) for the majority of New Zealand with the only exception being parts of lower Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa where above normal (120-149% of normal) rainfall was observed.

Several locations in southern coastal Canterbury and northern coastal Otago observed one of their driest Junes on record. Notably, Waimate and Oamaru only recorded 1 mm of rainfall, which is the driest June in both locations since records began there in 1898 and 1941, respectively. Timaru also only recorded 1 mm of rainfall, which was the second-lowest June rainfall total with records starting in 1881. Following consecutive drier than normal months, Auckland’s water supplier (Watercare) encouraged people to reduce their water use in case the drier than normal weather continued through winter.

As of 30 June, soil moisture levels for the time of year were near normal across the majority of the country with pockets of drier than normal soils in Northland, Auckland, eastern Waikato, interior Manawatu-Whanganui, coastal Wairarapa, interior Marlborough and parts of lower coastal Canterbury and northern coastal Otago. A small area about Kaikōura observed wetter than normal soils.

Record or near-record June rainfall totals were recorded at:

LocationRainfall total (mm)Percentage of normalYear records beganComments

High records or near-records
None observed
Low records or near-records
Waimate 121898Lowest
Ōamaru131941Lowest
Motu 702919202nd-lowest
Timaru 1318812nd-lowest
Auckland (Western Springs)645319483rd-lowest
Whitianga 783819613rd-lowest
Lower Retaruke 715019664th-lowest

Temperature: Near average for most

The nationwide average temperature in June 2019 was 8.7°C (0.1°C above the 1981-2010 June average from NIWA’s seven station temperature series which begins in 1909).

Overall, most of the country observed near average mean temperatures. The notable exceptions were inland parts of Marlborough and Tasman along with northern Canterbury and West Coast, where mean temperatures were below (-1.20 to -0.51°C below average) or well below average (< -1.20°C below average). It was a mild month for lower Southland, coastal Otago and a portion of interior Canterbury with above (0.51 to 1.20°C above average) or well above average temperatures (> 1.20°C above average).

It has now been 29 consecutive months (dating back to January 2017) since New Zealand experienced a nationwide average temperature that was below average (0.51C to 1.20C below the 1981-2010 average).

Record or near-record mean air temperatures for June were recorded at:

LocationMean air temp. (oC)Departure from normal (oC)Year records beganComments
High records or near-records
Ōamaru7.60.519674th-highest
Manapouri5.61.719714th-highest
South West Cape 8.70.919914th-highest
Low records or near-records
None observed

Record or near-record mean maximum air temperatures for June were recorded at:

LocationMean maximum air temp. (oC)Departure from normal (oC)Year records beganComments
High records or near-records
Te Kuiti 15.31.419594th-highest
Porirua 14.10.919684th-highest
Low records or near-records
None observed

Record or near-record mean minimum air temperatures for June were recorded at:

LocationMean minimum air temp. (oC)Departure from normal (oC)Year records beganComments
High records or near-records
Puysegur Point 7.31.019784th-highest
South West Cape7.01.119914th-highest
Low records or near-records
None observed

June climate in the six main centres

June rainfall was below or well below normal for all main centres. It was Auckland’s third-driest June on record. It was a mild month in Dunedin with above average temperatures while the rest of the main centres observed near average temperatures. Of the six main centres in June 2019, Auckland was the warmest and sunniest, Christchurch was the coldest, Wellington was the wettest and least sunny and Dunedin was the driest.

June 2019 main centre climate statistics:

Temperature
LocationMean temp. (oC)Departure from normal (oC)Comments
Aucklanda11.7-0.1Near average
Taurangab11.00.0Near average
Hamiltonc9.5-0.1Near average
Wellingtond10.2+0.5Near average
Christchurche6.0-0.4Near average
Dunedinf8.1+0.8Above average
Rainfall
LocationRainfall (mm)% of normalComments
Aucklanda6555Below normal
Taurangab5245Well below normal
Hamiltonc6959Below normal
Wellingtond9468Below normal
Christchurche4273Below normal
Dunedinf3255Below normal
Sunshine
LocationSunshine (hours)
Aucklanda161
Taurangab149
Hamiltong156
Wellingtond125
Christchurche138
Dunedinf126

a Mangere b Tauranga Airport c Hamilton Airport d Kelburn e Christchurch Airport f Musselburgh g Ruakura


Highlights and extreme events

Rain and slips

On 1 June, two people off-roading through Waimea River near Appleby Bridge in their four-wheel drive were rescued by Fire and Emergency (FENZ) after being caught in flash flooding. Heavy rain in Christchurch caused surface flooding, forcing the closure of a number of roads and sports events to be cancelled.

On 2 June, Christchurch marathon runners were battling challenging conditions with rain, chilly temperatures and gusty winds. Twenty people had to be taken off the course by organisers after succumbing to the conditions and one participant was taken to hospital with potential hypothermia.

Record or near-record June extreme 1-day rainfall totals were recorded at:

LocationExtreme 1-day rainfall (mm)Date of extreme rainfallYear records beganComments
Dannevirke 6312th19513rd-highest
Whanganui 561st19373rd-highest

Temperatures

Frequent bouts of high pressure brought several rounds of chilly morning temperatures nationwide. A large high pressure system persisted over New Zealand towards the end of the month, trapping low cloud and cold air in some inland basins of the South Island. For example, in the 72 hours from 9 a.m. on 26 June, the maximum temperature recorded in Alexandra was just 0.9°C.

The highest temperature was 21.3°C, observed at Whakatu on 21 June. The lowest temperature was -9.2°C, observed at Lake Tekapo on 3 June.


Record or near-record daily maximum air temperatures for June were recorded at:

LocationExtreme maximum (°C)Date of extreme temperatureYear records beganComments

High records or near-records
Arapito 20.313th1978Highest
Farewell Spit 18.114th1971Equal highest
Porirua 19.014th19682nd-highest
Greymouth 17.913th19472nd-highest
Appleby 20.514th19322nd-highest
Nelson 19.414th18623rd-highest
Richmond 19.814th18623rd-highest
Motu 16.68th1990Equal 3rd-highest
Nelson 19.314th18624th-highest
Westport 17.814th1937Equal 4th-highest
Low records or near-records
None observed

Record or near-record daily minimum air temperatures for June were recorded at:

LocationExtreme minimum (°C)Date of extreme temperatureYear records beganComments

High records or near-records
Palmerston North13.514th 19403rd-highest
Porirua13.014th1972Equal 3rd-highest
Low records or near-records
None observed


Wind

On 5 June, 1000 households lost power in Bay of Plenty as strong winds and heavy rain moved through the region. Flights were delayed out of Auckland airport due to poor weather conditions.

On 8 June, strong winds caused power outages for Vector customers in west and north Auckland. A tourist bus was blown off the road and into a bank off State Highway 39, north of Pirongia in Waikato. Luckily no one was injured.
Record or near-record January extreme wind gusts were recorded at:

LocationExtreme wind gust (km/h)Date of extreme gustYear records beganComments
South West Cape 16329th19912nd-highest
Mahia 966th1991Equal 4th-high

Lightning and hail
On 1 June, a flight from Palmerston North heading to Christchurch had to turn back shortly after take-off after it was struck by lightning.

On 5 June, the Sky Tower in Auckland was hit by a lightning strike as thunderstorms battered the region. Fortunately, the Sky Tower is equipped with a dynasphere to withstand lightning. Northland recorded 3200 lightning strikes and a microburst caused damage in Coopers Beach in the Far North as roofs where ripped from buildings and caravans were flipped. One couple suffered minor injuries.

Snow and ice


June 1st, the first day of meteorological winter, started on a chilly note with snow falling in the South Island and in the Central Plateau. Arthur's Pass to Springfield (SH73) and Lewis Pass between Hanmer Springs and Springs Junction (SH7) were closed due to heavy snow. Two people were temporarily stuck in their car on a remote section of State Highway 8 between Burkes Pass and Kimbell as rockfalls and snow closed main thoroughfares. Another vehicle was stranded for more than four hours in a snow-filled ditch on the highway between Geraldine and Fairlie in Canterbury. On a brighter note, skiers enjoyed a snowy opening day at the Happy Valley area of Whakapapa ski field on Mt Ruapehu.

On 2 June, State Highway 1 between Waiouru and Rangipo closed due to heavy snow.

Cloud and fog

On 13 June, fog caused domestic flight delays and cancelations out of Auckland and Queenstown Airports. Also, low visibility caused a multi-vehicle crash that blocked southbound lanes of the Southwestern Motorway, near the Dominion Rd on-ramp in Auckland.

On 14 June, for the second consecutive day, fog blanketed parts of Auckland city causing 59 flight cancellations and 40 delays out of Auckland Airport.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

 

Christchurch: Details Of Gun Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all... More>>

ALSO:

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

ALSO:

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 