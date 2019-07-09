Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

72-Hour Film Challenge gives young filmmakers a chance

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 9:44 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council


Budding filmmakers in Horowhenua will be able to put their talents to the test these school holidays in the 72-Hour Film Challenge.

Horowhenua District Council, Life to the Max and Muaūpoko Tribal Authority are running the Challenge in the second week of the school holidays, starting from Monday 15 July.

Council’s Community Development Advisor, Michelle Rogerson, said young filmmakers would each have 72 hours to plan, shoot and edit a short film.

“It can be up to five minutes long, and must be made with original footage taken during the 72 hours of the Challenge,” she said.

The Challenge is open to people aged between 12 and 24 years who live in Horowhenua, and films are to address the theme ‘How can we transform Horowhenua for future generations?’

“We wanted to encourage young people to think about their vision for our district’s future, as well as giving them an opportunity to hone their creative and technical filmmaking abilities,” said Ms Rogerson.

The Challenge kicks off at Youth Space at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō on Monday with a masterclass by award-winning local producer Hiona Henare, which will cover aspects of filmmaking such as scripting, casting, working with actors, telling a visual story and organising a production team.

Ms Henare said the Challenge was a fantastic opportunity to gain valuable skills, and she encouraged young people to take part.

“If you have a desire to make film, don’t hold back. You’ll learn about composing content to deliver a powerful message, leadership, digital storytelling, engaging with the community and local iwi, and rules around copyright, consent and publishing,” she said.



A $500 Best Film prize judged by a panel of industry filmmakers is up for grabs, as well as prizes for second and third place, and for Best Dramatic Actor, Best Script and Best Editor.

In addition, Muaūpoko Tribal Authority is offering two Young Producer Award internships. Winners will get $150 and the opportunity for first-hand voluntary work experience on a feature film with Ms Henare.

Participants must register at www.bit.ly/72hrFilmChallenge by Friday 12 July, as an individual or a group of up five people. Registration is free, but participants will need to provide their own camera or phone, and have access to a desktop or laptop computer for editing.

Further information is available by contacting Youth Space at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō on Facebook at www.facebook.com/YouthSpaceHorowhenua or telephone 06 368 1953.


