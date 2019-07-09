Marlborough wins Local Government NZ Conference 2020

Media release

9 July 2019

Marlborough District Council and Destination Marlborough are very pleased to announce that the Local Government New Zealand Conference will be held in Marlborough in July 2020. Business Events Marlborough*, in partnership with the Council, led the regional conference bid, working with local venues, accommodation providers and transport operators under a ‘Team Marlborough’ collaborative approach.

Mayor John Leggett said he was delighted to hear the news.

“Marlborough will host 600 delegates from across New Zealand, bringing an estimated $861,000 into the local economy. We can look forward to showcasing our exceptional region to a large group of national, regional and local leaders from all over New Zealand.”

“The three-day conference provides the opportunity to foster relationships and create a conference legacy that Marlborough can be proud of,” he says.

The LGNZ conference runs over three days from 16 to 18 July 2020. Delegates include mayors, chairs, councillors, chief executives and senior managers from New Zealand’s councils, along with key players from the private sector, government and non-government agencies, and speakers and thought leaders.

“Bringing these delegates and leaders to Marlborough allows the region to truly showcase its strengths,” says Jacqui Lloyd, General Manager of Destination Marlborough. “It shows key influencers that Marlborough’s business events infrastructure is perfectly suited for medium to large local, national and global conferencing.”







The conference also includes the annual LGNZ EXCELLENCE Awards that recognise and celebrate excellent performance by councils in promoting and growing the cultural, economic, environmental and social well-being of their communities.

At the close of this year’s conference today in Wellington today, where Marlborough’s winning bid was announced by LGNZ Chair Dave Cull and welcomed by Marlborough Deputy Mayor Terry Sloan, a new Destination Marlborough video promoting Marlborough as a business event destination was shown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdAaG-oMjjM&t=8s

*Business Events Marlborough is a business unit of Destination Marlborough that focuses on developing the region as a leading business events destination and attracting meetings, conferences and incentives to Marlborough.



