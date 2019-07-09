Brake and AfMA offer safety seminar

Brake and AfMA offer seminar covering essential safety topics for fleets

Brake, the road safety charity and the Australasian Fleet Management Association are encouraging organisations with at-work drivers to attend a forthcoming seminar on fleet safety. The event, sponsored by MiX Telematics and Vehicle Technologies, will cover some of the key topics affecting fleets today, from legal responsibilities to technology and the environment.

The seminar takes place on Thursday 15 August 2019 in Auckland.

No matter the size of your organisation, if you have staff who drive (their own, company-owned or leased vehicles) during work time, managing the risks associated with this is a fundamental part of your legal and moral duty of care. It is essential that organisations have a strong safety culture, supported and promoted from the top down, with relevant policies and procedures in place.

The event is open to health & safety staff, fleet managers, senior management staff, and anyone else with responsibility for at-work drivers at their organisation. Speakers will discuss topics including:

• legal obligations, meeting them, and the risks of non-compliance;

• current challenges and opportunities for the fleet management industry;

• managing the grey fleet;

• the benefits of technology and looking towards a more automated future; and

• fleets and the environment.

Tickets to the seminar cost just $65+GST per person, which is a subsidised rate thanks to the sponsors. To register, book online, or email info@brake.org.nz. Find out more about the event at: https://globalfleetchampions.org/events/afma-brake-nz-fleet-seminar/.







Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, said: “If you have employees who drive on work purposes, fleet safety is a vital part of your workplace health and safety programme. We’re delighted to be working with AfMA, MiX Telematics and Vehicle Technologies to bring fleet professionals a seminar covering some essential current topics to help you manage your road risk. This seminar is designed for organisations operating fleets of any size and type, and with any size of budget, and I urge anyone with staff who drive on work purposes to attend.”

Mace Hartley, Executive Director AfMA said: “Industry-led seminars are the foundation stones for your continuing education and career advancement in fleet management. AfMA organises regular seminars but we especially enjoy heading over to Auckland to connect with our NZ-based members and supporters. Whether you’re new to the fleet industry or have been in the game for many years – starting the conversation about vehicle safety is always an eye-opening experience and one we simply can’t take for granted.”

Steve Fletcher, Head of Sales MiX Telematics Australasia said: “At MiX Telematics we’re passionate about making sure drivers get home to their families each night and we develop our fleet, driver safety and vehicle tracking solutions with a strong safety focus in mind. As a leading, global provider of fleet management technology we’ve worked with clients across different industries across the world who typically see crash reduction rates improve between 50 – 70% from using our solutions making roads safer for all. In New Zealand, MiX Telematics provides our range of leading-edge fleet management solutions through our local Channel Partner – Vehicle Technologies, who will be speaking at the event also.

“This seminar will be hugely beneficial to those involved in managing fleets of all sizes and MiX Telematics is pleased to be able to partner with Brake and help to make this event possible.”

Organisations can also access more events and fleet safety resources by joining Global Fleet Champions, Brake’s not-for-profit membership service, sharing good practice in addressing road risk. Free to join, members receive access to resources such as guidance reports and tools for using with drivers, access to Brake’s webinars, information about other Brake events, and the latest road safety research. Find out more and join at www.globalfleetchampions.org.



