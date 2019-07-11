Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wealth of experience in new chief executive

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 9:33 am
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Thursday 11 July 2019

Christchurch City Council has appointed Dawn Baxendale as its new chief executive.

Mrs Baxendale is from Britain and has more than 28 years of experience working in public sector organisations, including local government, with 20 years in senior management roles.

“We are very excited about this appointment,” Christchurch Acting Mayor Andrew Turner says.

“Dawn comes with a huge reputation for getting things done,” Mr Turner says, “Her track record shows that she is committed to working collaboratively with business and a diverse range of communities.”

In Britain, local authorities are responsible for social services and Cr Turner says that experience will be valuable in Christchurch.

“She has turned around failing social services and has been able to attract massive private sector investment into successful city development.”

Cr Turner says Mrs Baxendale was an obvious choice for the role.

“Dawn has become a trusted advisor to central government on local government issues, and is the ‘go to’ chief executive for taking on major challenges.

“I’m sure she will settle in quickly and will be very visible in the community.”

Mrs Baxendale says she is looking forward to new challenges on the other side of the world.

“I am delighted to be taking up this exciting opportunity to join Christchurch City Council as its new chief executive,” she says, “I am looking forward to working with the elected members, staff and partners to deliver for the residents of Christchurch.



“I’m passionate about public service and providing high-quality services that put the customer at the centre of all we do,” she says, “I know this has been a focus for Christchurch City Council too.”

Mrs Baxendale is currently the chief executive of Birmingham City Council and before that she was chief executive of Southampton City Council.

Her experience is wide ranging and includes leading Birmingham and the major port cities of Southampton and Portsmouth. She also has experience in the industrial northern towns of Wigan and Kirklees and with the rural, coastal and urban environments of the Isle of Wight, Eastleigh and Havant.

“Birmingham is Britain’s second city,” Mrs Baxendale says. “It’s super diverse and my experience there will be of value to Christchurch, especially in the post-quake environment where there is a lot of regeneration.”

Along with her varied experience, Mrs Baxendale has a strong focus on commercial imperatives.

She has a track record of achieving clear business and commercial outcomes and has led negotiations that have delivered a strong mixed economy to the towns and cities where she has worked.

Her roles have often involved working closely with politicians and political parties and a wide range of administrations and organisations, including the European Union and the World Bank. She has been at the forefront of public sector reform in Britain, including regeneration, work skills, unemployment, health and social care.

Mrs Baxendale, aged 52, is married with two children.

“My family and I are really looking forward to becoming part of the Christchurch community,” she says. “This is an exciting time to be joining the Christchurch City Council as the city continues to evolve and develop, putting it at the forefront of sustainability internationally.”

Mrs Baxendale’s start date is still being negotiated.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Mr Foon will take up his new appointment on 26 August 2019 and will be responsible for leading the work of the Human Rights Commission in promoting positive race relations.

“I would like to congratulate Meng on his appointment,” said Andrew Little.

“He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

Overnight Wait For Advocacy: Long Queues Outside MSD ‘Shocking’ - Minister

There is no need for beneficiaries to queue at 2am outside a social welfare office in the rain to get help from advocates for hardship grants and it's wrong for people to feel they need to, says Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted the Lord of the Ring TV series for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 