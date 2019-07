Water rescue incident in Far North – update

Police and emergency services responding to a water incident in Hokianga Harbour have recovered the body of a man.

The man was one of three on board a boat that capsized while crossing over the bar earlier today.

Police are in the process of notifying the man’s next of kin.

The two others have been treated by ambulance and are in a moderate condition.

Police enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

