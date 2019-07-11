Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Huge interest in Tuia 250 Voyage Trainee berths

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage


New Zealanders have jumped at the chance to apply for a free trainee berth aboard vessels that form the flotilla in the Tuia 250 Voyage, oversubscribing available spaces by more than three times, says Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee Co-Chair Dame Jenny Shipley.

The Join the Journey campaign gave 450 lucky New Zealanders the chance to sail aboard a waka hourua, va’a tipaerua or a heritage sailing ship navigating New Zealand waters in October to December, in voyage legs ranging from one day to two weeks.
The trainee berths were available to New Zealanders 16 and over, as well as Year 10 students nominated by their schools, in the recent three-week Join the Journey application period.

There were close to 1,200 registrations for the 230 trainee berths on the youth ship Spirit of New Zealand – a significant oversubscription. There were also 320 applications received for the 220 trainee berths for New Zealanders aged 18 and over.
Dame Jenny Shipley is thrilled that the opportunity to help crew on the vessels has attracted so many young people in particular.

“The trainee berths are a unique opportunity to experience first-hand what arrivals to New Zealand might have been like for the peoples of the Pacific over some 1,000 years of voyaging heritage, and the crew of the Endeavour from Britain in 1769,” says Dame Jenny Shipley.

“So many young New Zealanders have registered their interest in being a part of the Tuia 250 Voyage. This is heartening, because they will learn, share and understand the stories of those times from both perspectives, and the future of this country will soon enough be in their hands.”



Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, fellow Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee Co-Chair, agrees: “In traditional Pacific voyaging, the process of training to be a master navigator started in childhood. So it is fantastic that so many teenagers want to join the Tuia 250 Flotilla. We cannot take all the applicants unfortunately, but we know the ones who do sail will communicate with their friends, whānau and the New Zealand public to help them all share in this extraordinary experience.

“The Tuia 250 Voyage is a symbolic journey for Aotearoa,” he says. “It is the key event in 2019 as we celebrate New Zealand’s thousand-year Pacific voyaging heritage, and commemorate 250 years since the first onshore meetings between Māori and Pākehā in 1769.”

Registrations for the Join the Journey waitlist are still open at: www.tuia250.nz/tuia-250-voyage-trainees.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Ministry For Culture And Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves (so that the banking system could survive a crisis in future without a taxpayer bailout and without raiding the deposit accounts of its own customers) then – as surely as night follows day – you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

 

Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

“The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated,” says Ron Mark. “It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future." More>>

ALSO:

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 