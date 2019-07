Cordons in place - south Dunedin

Police would like to advise members of the public of cordons that are in place in south Dunedin while Fire and Emergency and the New Zealand Defence Force respond to a chemical incident.

Cordons are in place at King Edward Street, Sullivan Avenue, Glasgow Street, Carey Avenue and Fox Street.

Police are assisting with evacuating those people who are currently inside the cordons as a precaution.

The cordons could be in place until mid morning.











