Airport Awards highlight community champions

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua recognised a number of worthy community organisations at the Wellington Airport Community Awards on Tuesday night (16 July).

The Heritage and Environment category winner, New Zealand Remembrance Army, was announced as the supreme winner on the night.

From humble beginnings as a small group of volunteers in Porirua, the New Zealand Remembrance Army has grown into a national movement of people dedicated to restoring New Zealand's military graves. About 4000 graves have been restored across the country in less than two years.

"Thanks to their effort, Porirua's military history is much better understood and recognised, proud service stories have been uncovered, and the community has had the opportunity to demonstrate respect for service people who have passed," Porirua Mayor Mike Tana said, in reading out the citation at the awards evening at Pātaka Art + Museum.

Other category winners were:

• Friends of Pātaka Arts Trail (Arts & Culture)

• Little Sprouts Charitable Trust (Health & Wellbeing)

• Brandon Intermediate Enviro Group (Education & Child Youth Development)

• Porirua Grand Traverse (Sport & Leisure)

• Porirua Green Bikes Trust (Rising Star)

All the category winners will now go on to the regional awards later this year.

Mike Tana said many organisations put in hours of voluntary service that helps Porirua be the vibrant and energetic city it is.

"Thanks to these awards we have a golden opportunity to put some of these worthy groups in the spotlight.

"Congratulations and keep up your incredible work!"




