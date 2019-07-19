Nominations open for local government elections

Candidate nominations for this year’s local government elections are now open and those who are keen to get involved, and help shape Marlborough’s future, are encouraged to stand.

The official candidate nomination period opened today and anyone interested in standing has until noon on Friday 16 August to get their nomination in.

Council’s Electoral Officer Dean Heiford says anyone aged 18 and over can stand for election, provided they’re a New Zealand citizen and enrolled on the Parliamentary electoral roll.

Mr Heiford says the 2019 Candidate Handbook is an important tool for those who are considering standing. It includes everything you need to know about becoming an elected member and it’s now available on council’s website: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/elections/2019-council-election/stand-for-council-be-a-candidate-in-2019

The Marlborough District Council is governed by 14 members, including the Mayor, who represent Marlborough’s residents and ratepayers.

Nomination forms are available from the Marlborough District Council office in Blenheim, and from the Picton Service Centre, or by phoning 03 520 7400 or emailing:election@marlborough.govt.nz

Voting documents will be sent out from Friday 20 September 2019 and must be received by the Electoral Officer by noon on Election Day, Saturday 12 October 2019.

ENDS











© Scoop Media

