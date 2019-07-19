Philanthropic focus on Hamilton Central

A new philanthropic investment fund is being launched to simplify and encourage donations towards the public experience of downtown Hamilton.

The Hamilton CBD Development Fund, being established by Momentum Waikato with the foundational support of Fosters Construction Group, will be introduced to the local business community at a breakfast function next Thursday at FMG Stadium Waikato.

The ‘CBD Fund’ will aim to link Hamilton’s generous businesses and corporates to transformational projects that enhance the vibrancy and attractiveness of the city centre and increase access to its greatest natural asset – the Mighty Waikato River.

What: Launch of the Hamilton CBD Development Fund.

When: 7:15am -8:30am, Thursday 25 July 2019.

Where: Ricoh Lounge, Gate 5, FMG Stadium Waikato, 128 Seddon Road, Hamilton.









