Philanthropic focus on Hamilton Central
Friday, 19 July 2019, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Momentum Waikato
A new philanthropic investment fund is being launched to
simplify and encourage donations towards the public
experience of downtown Hamilton.
The Hamilton CBD
Development Fund, being established by Momentum Waikato with
the foundational support of Fosters Construction Group, will
be introduced to the local business community at a breakfast
function next Thursday at FMG Stadium Waikato.
The
‘CBD Fund’ will aim to link Hamilton’s generous
businesses and corporates to transformational projects that
enhance the vibrancy and attractiveness of the city centre
and increase access to its greatest natural asset – the
Mighty Waikato River.
What: Launch of the
Hamilton CBD Development Fund.
When:
7:15am -8:30am, Thursday 25 July 2019.
Where: Ricoh Lounge, Gate 5, FMG
Stadium Waikato, 128 Seddon Road,
Hamilton.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism
At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.
By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>