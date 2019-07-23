Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keep Manawatū green planting day for water quality

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 9:57 am
Press Release: Horizons Regional Council

Manawatū Rugby, Higgins and Horizons Regional Council are joining forces at a Colyton planting day in August to keep Manawatū green and help improve water quality.

Players from the Turbos and Cyclones will be digging in alongside Manawatū Rugby management, Higgins and Horizons freshwater staff to put over 1,000 native plants in the ground.

Horizons freshwater manager Logan Brown says the plants are funded by a Horizons freshwater grant and will create a riparian margin along the Upper Mangaone Stream, a tributary to the Manawatū River.

“This will help reduce soil run-off into the stream and establish a rich habitat for native aquatic life,” he says.

“The plants will be spread across two properties through an area both landowners have fenced off to exclude stock thanks to 50 per cent funding from Horizons. With a combined planting and fencing area of nearly 1.5kms, they have made a solid contribution to improving water quality.”

Turbos head coach Peter Russell says the event is hoped to be the first of an annual planting day between Manawatū Rugby and Horizons, with future events being open up to the public to join.

“The theme of ‘keeping Manawatū green’ aligns with the jersey colours of the Turbos and Cyclones,” he says.

“Community support for the jersey has been outstanding for many years and this day is our way of showing, as professional sports people, our awareness of climate change and insuring the future of the Manawatū district.”

Higgins, as sponsors of Manawatū Rugby, have provided planting tools for the day and Mr Brown says it’s great to have over 40 people involved.



“We have a huge planting season each winter – with over 160,000 plants going in this year alone – so many hands make light work of projects like this. We know the landowners also appreciate the help and everyone involved can walk away knowing they’ve had a positive impact on the environment here.

“For anyone else who has a stream fencing or riparian planting project in mind and would like to learn more about Horizons’ freshwater grants, please get in touch with our freshwater team by ringing 0508 800 800.”

For more information about the planting work Horizons does across the region follow their #plantinourregion campaign on social media or see www.horizons.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Horizons Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

'Public Safety': Next Firearms Reform Plan Announced

The next Arms Amendment Bill will:

• Establish a register of firearms and licence holders to be rolled out over 5 years
• Tighten the rules to get and keep a firearms licence
• Tighten the rules for gun dealers to get and keep a licence
• Require licences to be renewed every five years
• Introduce a new system of warning flags so Police can intervene and seek improvement if they have concerns about a licence holder’s behaviour
• Prohibit visitors to New Zealand from buying a gun... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 