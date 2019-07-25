SPCA’s most wanted: Animal foster families across the nation

SPCA centres across New Zealand are asking kind-hearted Kiwis to open their homes and hearts and become foster parents to animals in need.

The call for animal fosterers comes early this year, as SPCA centres find themselves short of fosterers during the winter months. Puppies, Queens (mother cats) and kittens, bottle-feeding kittens, livestock, high needs dogs, and even baby goats are seeking a temporary home and loving hand.

SPCA centres are also preparing for the large number of animals they will see over the summer months, known in the animal community as ‘kitten season’, when Queen cats normally give birth to their kittens.

SPCA foster families play a crucial role in the animal care process and provide love, care, and a safe, warm environ-ment for animals in need. They volunteer their time to give animals medicine for an illness, or work with them to become socialised and used to a home environment.

Fostering involves caring for an animal from 2 to 6 weeks and comes at no cost to the foster family. SPCA supplies all food, medicine, bedding, and toys to make the animal comfortable while with their foster family. Foster families need to have their own transport to bring animals to and from the centre and be available for veterinary appoint-ments. For many people, fostering is a great option for those who can only open their homes on a temporary basis, or if they want to know what it would be like to have a pet live with them full time.

“Foster parents are treasured heroes at SPCA, as they care for the lives of so many animals in their homes. Animals who are taken in by fosters do extraordinarily well, coming back to us confident and happy, ready to find their for-ever homes,” says Andrea Midgen, SPCA CEO.

“Quite simply, we would struggle to care for so many animals without their help.”

Across the country, the need for foster families vary. For fostering opportunities in your area, visit www.spca.nz/how-you-can-help/volunteer











© Scoop Media

