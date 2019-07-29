First stage of Caseys Creek project completed

The first phase of work on future-proofing Caseys Creek, which runs alongside Old Renwick Road, is now complete.

Over the past six months, vegetation and debris have been removed and nine culverts have been replaced with new crossings with larger pipes.

Contractors have also completed the waterway enlargement and regrading, which has involved stabilisation with rock and timber retaining walls, and associated soil work.

Council’s Rivers and Drainage Engineer, Geoff Dick, says over the next few weeks’ minor finishing touches including painting the fence rails and re-grassing the road berm will be carried out.

“Spring growth should see 675 meters of the north bank planted with natives, come to life. The remaining 200 meters of the south bank road berm has been seeded with grass which will also benefit from spring weather conditions,” Geoff said.

Work on the second-stage of the project is scheduled to begin in October. This will involve upgrading the outfall through the stopbank at Lansdowne Park and Caseys Creek, through to the Ōpaoa River.

“This phase of work is incredibly important. It will increase the creek’s ability to take stormwater for the North West Development Zone of Blenheim (north of Old Renwick Road), which will provide an estimated 720 houses over the next 50 years,” Geoff said.

