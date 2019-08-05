Iwi-owned Health provider asked to bail out TDHB

Taranaki District Health Board are again attempting to cut services in Hawera to mitigate their latest deficit of $28 million.

TDHB are plotting to close the Hawera Hospital emergency department doors to everyone who doesn’t arrive in an ambulance and isn’t referred by a GP.

“They’re asking Health Providers to carry it for them- TDHB should be more transparent about how they’re intending to cut costs, especially when it is affecting areas with the highest disparity and an ageing population!” says Debbie Ngarewa- Packer, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust.

A meeting will be held at South Taranaki District Council on Friday August 9 2019 to discuss and plan for South Taranaki Health Services.

“They’re shifting their problem onto us. It’s in our best interest to ensure this part of the region is getting service as good as any other part.

“In 2018 it was our mortuary and coronial services moved out of region, in 2011 it was the attempted reduction of beds, closing the in-patient service and an attempt to move palliative and intermediate care beds off-site. Now it’s our A&E department!

“South Taranaki has no after-hours services apart from ED, there are no weekend chemists, waiting times for GPs are far too long already. DHBs need to be more innovative and relevant.”

Ngarewa-Packer says TDHB needs to leave services in South Taranaki and look at other ways to work themselves out of this deficit.

“South Taranaki matters!”









© Scoop Media

