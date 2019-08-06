Works to begin to secure East Cape Road

Release date: 5 August 2019

A blessing will be held next Monday 12 August on East Cape Road as emergency works begin to secure the site at 2.2km which has been affected by severe erosion and rising sea levels.

Significant earth works will be required to stabilise land on both sides of the road.

Council contractors will carry out the construction of a rock revetment to improve stability and reduce the risk of further damage to the road and waahi tapu (sacred sites).

Throughout the next three months, large rocks will be stockpiled by the Awatere River. The site will then be established for the construction of the wall.

The project is expected to be completed before the end of the year and is funded by Council and the National Land Transport Safety Fund (NLTF),

East Cape Road has also been earmarked for funding for significant repair from the Provincial Growth Fund. An application to upgrade affected parts of the road will be made through a business case, which will be written and submitted to the NZ Transport Agency for approval.

Council Journeys team will engage with the local community in coming months to seek feedback to contribute to the business case.

