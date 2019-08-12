Cassels’ donations pledge to City Mission applauded

Property developer Ian Cassels is to be applauded for his pledge of donations to Wellington City Mission, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

He was commenting on Mr Cassel’s The Wellington Company pledging $10,000 from the profit of every house and apartment he sells over $800,000.

"This is most generous and is a perfect example of a business giving back to the city and its people, and especially to those who have fallen on hard times.

"With the money likely to come firstly from projects already under way, such as Erskine College and other inner city apartments - and maybe from Shelly Bay once it gets the green light - and City Mission can expect to benefit significantly into the future.

"This follows the fantastic move by another property developer, Mark Dunajtcshik, who has begun to build and will donate a new Wellington Regional Children’s Hospital to Capital & Coast DHB.

"Wellington is extremely lucky to have people like these, firstly with their vision to make the city a better and more vibrant place by way of their projects, and then to show it doesn’t have to be all about making money but also having a social conscience."





© Scoop Media

