Aggravated robbery - Linwood, Christchurch
Monday, 19 August 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information following the
aggravated robbery of a liquor store on Woodham Road,
Linwood.
Around 7.45pm on Saturday 17 August three men
entered the Woodham Road Liquor Store.
One of the men was
armed with a hammer.
They left in a stolen white Mazda
Demio with cash and cigarettes.
Anyone who saw the alleged
offenders or a white Mazda Demio in the area at the time of
this incident is urged to call 105 or call Crimestoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
