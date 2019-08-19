Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Aggravated robbery - Linwood, Christchurch

Monday, 19 August 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Police are appealing for information following the aggravated robbery of a liquor store on Woodham Road, Linwood.

Around 7.45pm on Saturday 17 August three men entered the Woodham Road Liquor Store.

One of the men was armed with a hammer.

They left in a stolen white Mazda Demio with cash and cigarettes.

Anyone who saw the alleged offenders or a white Mazda Demio in the area at the time of this incident is urged to call 105 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

