Rural waste recycling event in Gisborne

19/08/2019







East Coast farmers and growers have the opportunity to sustainably dispose of farm waste at a recycling and recovery event in Gisborne next month.

The Agrcovery New Zealand Rural Waste Minimisation Project allows farmers to dispose of a range of materials including agrichemical containers, unwanted agrichemicals, used motor oil, seed and feed bags and soft plastics like silage and bale wrap.

With backing from the Ministry for the Environment, Agrecovery has sustainable recovery options for the waste that can’t be recycled.

Last year the programme held two trial events in Geraldine and Matamata and collected nearly 20 tonnes of rural waste. The success of these events prompted the expansion of the pilot into four new areas, including Gisborne.

“In some of our rural communities, access to safe disposal services and sites can be difficult so the Agrecovery rural waste recycling events provide a great opportunity for farmers to dispose of waste safely and easily,” said Council’s community assets and resources manager Laird Kennedy.

“We’re fortunate that Gisborne has been chosen for a trial event, which will help to reduce harmful behaviours such as burying, burning and illegal dumping of waste. We encourage our rural community to find out more and register to attend.”

Interested farmers or growers need to register their interest at www.agrecovery.co.nz, by logging into the member portal and clicking ‘register for one-stop-shop event.’

From there, indicate the types of waste you wish to bring, select a time slot and save your booking. You will then receive a confirmation email with the drop-off location.

The Agrecovery Foundation started in 2007, with a product stewardship programme designed to help clear plastic agrichemical containers and drums from farms and orchards around the country.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

