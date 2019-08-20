Young Local Board candidate putting youth at the forefront

Isaac Mercer believes it is time that youth are taken seriously in local politics and on community issues.

Therefore, Isaac is standing to be elected as a member of the Ōrākei Local Board this year, so youth have a voice around the local decision-making table.

As a 19-year-old, Isaac brings a completely fresh face and a new perspective to Ōrākei to ensure change is made and fresh ideas embraced in our area, not constantly resisted.

“My personal experience trying to get the youth voice heard in the Ōrākei area resoundingly proves we need a representative who will put our concerns forward and take us seriously, not simply dismiss us with pizza and platitudes, relegating us to the ‘kiddy-table’. ” Isaac says. “Large scale changes to Auckland, such as a change from the former car-centric transport approach are great for areas like Ōrākei in the long term. We need a representative who is not focused on the past, but one who can make decisions for the future.”

Isaac will ensure youth, and the wider community, will be heard, irrespective of their political views. Isaac believes everyone should be free to have their say in a way that suits them, without any pressure and bullying, and be taken seriously.

Isaac’s campaign launch on Saturday (17 August) is the start of a new chapter in Ōrākei. Ōrākei should be the best place to be for all to live, work, and play, not just those who can afford to go out of their way to have their say.

Isaac will ensure

- youth are involved in throughout the decision-making process,

- alternative transport modes are promoted and improved,

- safer areas for pedestrians, cyclists and scooters are supported,

- innovative transport means are supported with local infrastructure, and

- we leave a great legacy for future generations by making and embracing changes today.

It’s time to see a fresh face in Ōrākei and a new modern attitude towards local issues.





© Scoop Media

