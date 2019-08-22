Police appeal for information regarding thefts from vehicles

Police appeal for information regarding thefts from vehicles, Arrowtown

Queenstown Police are appealing for information regarding thefts from vehicles in Arrowtown.

Police have received reports of items taken from vehicles overnight around McDonell Road on both Tuesday and Wednesday this week (20 and 21 August).

Stolen goods include a snowboard helmet, sunglasses, shoes, jackets and smaller items like loose change.

Police remind motorists to secure parked vehicles, whether you are parked on a well-lit street or private driveway, and make sure to take any valuable items with you.

If anyone has information that may assist enquiries into these thefts, please contact Sergeant Simon Matheson at the Queenstown Police Station on 03 441 1600.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

