Police appeal for information regarding thefts from vehicles
Thursday, 22 August 2019, 12:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police appeal for information regarding thefts from
vehicles, Arrowtown
Queenstown Police are appealing for
information regarding thefts from vehicles in
Arrowtown.
Police have received reports of items taken
from vehicles overnight around McDonell Road on both Tuesday
and Wednesday this week (20 and 21 August).
Stolen goods
include a snowboard helmet, sunglasses, shoes, jackets and
smaller items like loose change.
Police remind motorists
to secure parked vehicles, whether you are parked on a
well-lit street or private driveway, and make sure to take
any valuable items with you.
If anyone has information
that may assist enquiries into these thefts, please contact
Sergeant Simon Matheson at the Queenstown Police Station on
03 441 1600.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously
on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change
One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise.
Their findings show that across the country almost 700,000 people and 411,516 buildings worth $135 billion are presently exposed to river flooding in the event of extreme weather events...
There is near certainty that the sea will rise 20-30 cm by 2040. By the end of the century, depending on whether global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced, it could rise by between 0.5 to 1.1 m, which could add an additional 116,000 people exposed to extreme coastal storm flooding. More>>