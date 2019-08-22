Serious Crash - Tuakau

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on River Road, Tuakau.

Diversions are currently in place on River Road and Whangarata Road and motorists travelling from Tuakau are unable to cross the bridge to travel across to Port Waikato.

Motorists travelling to Port Waikato are being diverted via Mercer and will face delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is on the way to the scene.

Police are unable to confirm the nature of injuries at this stage.





