Canterbury Police arrest four for aggravated robbery

Atribute to Detective Sergeant Daniel Overend

At approximately 3.30am today, three men entered a shop on Ferry Road armed with a hammer and an axe.

They climbed over the counter and demanded the store assistant handover the contents in the cash register.

All three left the store when the fog cannons were activated.

They escaped with an undisclosed quantity of cash and food items.

They got into a stolen vehicle driven by an accomplice and fled the scene.

A short while later Police observed the stolen vehicle being driven without headlights and attempted to stop it.

A brief pursuit ensued before the fleeing vehicle stopped and the occupants were arrested.

Three men and a woman appeared in Christchurch District Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

Police have reason to believe the group is linked to other similar aggravated robberies and are currently conducting enquiries to establish the connection.

Police praise the proactive step taken by the shop in installing fog cannons.

We urge business owners to review their security needs frequently and see what steps they can take to prevent this type of crime.

