Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coordinator appointed to implement Positive Ageing Strateg

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Tuesday 27th August 2019


The three Wairarapa councils are pleased to announce the appointment of Emily Clark to the role of Positive Ageing Strategy Coordinator.

Emily’s role will see her based in Carterton while working on behalf of all three Wairarapa councils to achieve the region-wide objective of meeting the wellbeing needs of the Wairarapa’s ageing community.

Emily moved to Wairarapa from Wellington last year with her husband and daughter and is bringing a wealth of experience to the strategy team. Her previous role as the programme coordinator for Age Concern has seen her organising health promotions, programme activities and events.

“I have a genuine interest in the ageing population and I’m passionate about positive change,” Emily said.

“I have already established meaningful relationships with various seniors and have a very real view of what the care is like in New Zealand and what we should be striving towards.”

The strategy was developed by the three Wairarapa councils to prepare for the region’s rapidly ageing community and was launched earlier this month. The aim is to help our older residents achieve positive outcomes through leading valued, connected and fulfilling lives.

Emily’s role will see her focussed on the strategy’s six strategic goals, which were identified through extensive local research and consultation. These are community support and health services, communication and engagement, transport, cultural diversity, housing, and places, spaces and activities.

“The process behind the strategy to date has been really well done and with great community engagement,” Emily said.

“This hasn’t been rushed and has provided many different forums for feedback and community contribution. I can’t wait to start putting the strategic goals into place.”

Carterton District Council’s Community Development Coordinator Gerry Brooking said the steering group is really excited to have Emily driving the strategy on behalf of the three councils.

“We had a number of highly qualified candidates but Emily’s passion for this kaupapa and her experience already working in the older persons sector put her ahead of the others.”

Emily will begin her role on 18th September.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...

Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.

"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

 

Freeze Ends: New Rules For MPs’ Pay Increases

This Government is ensuring that excessive MPs’ pay increases are stopped and a fairer system is used in future, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says. More>>

ALSO:

Party Donations:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Suicide Rates (And Prince Andrew)

Plainly, more funds do need to go into mental health resources but – arguably – it seems unfair to expect hard-pressed families, schools and communities to transform society from the grass roots upwards, and give hope to those most at risk. More>>

ALSO:

Cutting Tape, Rasing Super Age, Cutting Business Payment Times...: National's Economic Discussion Doc

National has today released its fourth Discussion Document, which focusses on the economy and outlines a range of policies that will help rebuild business confidence, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Statement: Passing Of Pita Paraone

“On behalf of New Zealand First let me express our condolences to Pita’s wife, Elva, his three children and wider whānau,” said Mr Peters. “Northland and the people of New Zealand have lost a man who cared deeply for his people and country, and worked endlessly to make New Zealand a better country for us all.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Why NZ Shouldn’t Try To Curry Favour With Trump

Dutifully, Denmark had lined up militarily alongside the US in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Syria and during the Iraq War. This means nothing. In a heartbeat, the current US President will trash any ally, and on the flimsiest of pretexts. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 