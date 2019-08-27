Caution required at Waikura Road dropout
Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 4:58 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
People using Waikura Road near Potaka are advised to use
extreme caution due to a severe dropout at the 18km
mark.
The road is currently open to four wheel drive
vehicles only and traffic management is in place.
The
site is currently being assessed for repair and contractors
are making contact with local residents and stakeholders
using the area.
Updates on the condition of the road will
be posted on our website: https://www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information/
