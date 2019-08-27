Caution required at Waikura Road dropout

People using Waikura Road near Potaka are advised to use extreme caution due to a severe dropout at the 18km mark.

The road is currently open to four wheel drive vehicles only and traffic management is in place.

The site is currently being assessed for repair and contractors are making contact with local residents and stakeholders using the area.

Updates on the condition of the road will be posted on our website: https://www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information/





