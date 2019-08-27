Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Māori to gather in Te Tai Tōkerau

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 5:41 pm
Press Release: Te Wai Maori Trust

Te Wai Māori is to hold its third biennial conference next week on the 3rd and 4th of September in Whangārei. The focus of this year’s Māori led conference is the vulnerability of our freshwater taonga species to a changing climate, the first of its kind to be held in Aotearoa.

“Te Wai Māori is excited by the prospect of bringing together so many specialists, who dedicate their lives to improving and understanding our changing environment and the flow-on effects to humanity, freshwater habitats and taonga species. We’re very interested to hear the whakaaro from these leaders next week on what is known to be the most challenging issue for us all in climate change.” - Te Wai Māori Chair Ken Mair.

Speaking at this year’s conference will be keynote speaker Fakavae Taomia, Chief Executive for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade, Tourism, Environment and Labour in Tuvalu. Tuvalu recently hosted 18 member countries and territories for the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting addressing climate change in the Pacific.

Also speaking will be:

Dr Acushla (Dee) Sciascia, a member of the Government’s National Climate Change Risk Assessment panel, and co-lead for the Mātauranga Māori programme in the Resilience to Natures Challenges National Science Challenge.

Tina Porou, founder of Poipoia, a company committed to providing environmental services to iwi, local and central government and corporates derived from the holistic principles of kaitiakitanga.

Rereata Makiha, an expert in maramataka from Hokianga and Te Arawa learned oral histories.

Te Kawa Robb, a renowned environmental educator working in waste minimisation and habitat restoration.

The Hapū of Te Tai Tokerau on mahi being done locally, as well as threats and issues facing the rohe.

And many, many more. For a full list of speakers, head to our conference website (link below).

Climate change is described as the greatest threat to humanity. It poses a threat to our planet, the way we live, our taonga species and our mātauranga. It’s a social, cultural, economic and environmental issue that requires people from all walks of life to come together and forge a pathway ahead for our taonga species and freshwater habitat.

There are limited registrations available – go to https://waimaori.conference.maori.nz/ to register and find out more.


