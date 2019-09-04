Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New mountain bike trail in Nelson made possible by NZCT

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 11:21 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust


Nelson riders are looking forward to having a new trail to test their skills on after a $36,000 grant was recently awarded to the Nelson Mountain Bike Club.

The NZCT grant will enable a second trail in a new network to be constructed on the Groom Creek side of the Maitai Valley, south east of Nelson. It will help alleviate the pressure on the popular Codgers mountain bike trails nearby.

“Without the funding, we would not be able to build this trail,” says Belinda Crisp, Nelson Mountain Bike Club Administrator. “It will become a really important link to the mountain bike trail network for beginner to intermediate riders in the region.”

“The new trail will encourage riders who are new to mountain biking to try a new trail, which is part of the club's goals to get more people riding more often.”

Mountain biking is one of the most popular sports in Nelson with participation rates almost three times higher than the national average. The Nelson Mountain Bike Club has enjoyed an impressive 66% increase in membership over the past 5 years and now boasts over 3000 members.

Belinda feels that the accessibility of the trails is the key to mountain biking being so popular in Nelson. “The trails are right on most rider's doorsteps,” she says. “There has been a careful rebuild of the Codgers mountain bike area to allow for riders to progress to harder trails. There is also diversity for riders with the Silvan, Richmond and Kaiteriteri trails.

“For those who love natural ‘un-groomed’ trails, Nelson has some of the best back-country riding in NZ. There is something for everyone.”

The final trail design won't be finalised until the club has landowner consent which is pending. It is expected the NZCT grant will fully cover costs, but if more funding is required donations from club members and funding from membership fees will cover any shortfall.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope.

Let's also hope that the causes of the measles outbreaks will be addressed before an even more serious disease (eg polio) comes down the pike. More>>

 

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 