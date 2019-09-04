New mountain bike trail in Nelson made possible by NZCT



Nelson riders are looking forward to having a new trail to test their skills on after a $36,000 grant was recently awarded to the Nelson Mountain Bike Club.

The NZCT grant will enable a second trail in a new network to be constructed on the Groom Creek side of the Maitai Valley, south east of Nelson. It will help alleviate the pressure on the popular Codgers mountain bike trails nearby.

“Without the funding, we would not be able to build this trail,” says Belinda Crisp, Nelson Mountain Bike Club Administrator. “It will become a really important link to the mountain bike trail network for beginner to intermediate riders in the region.”

“The new trail will encourage riders who are new to mountain biking to try a new trail, which is part of the club's goals to get more people riding more often.”

Mountain biking is one of the most popular sports in Nelson with participation rates almost three times higher than the national average. The Nelson Mountain Bike Club has enjoyed an impressive 66% increase in membership over the past 5 years and now boasts over 3000 members.

Belinda feels that the accessibility of the trails is the key to mountain biking being so popular in Nelson. “The trails are right on most rider's doorsteps,” she says. “There has been a careful rebuild of the Codgers mountain bike area to allow for riders to progress to harder trails. There is also diversity for riders with the Silvan, Richmond and Kaiteriteri trails.

“For those who love natural ‘un-groomed’ trails, Nelson has some of the best back-country riding in NZ. There is something for everyone.”

The final trail design won't be finalised until the club has landowner consent which is pending. It is expected the NZCT grant will fully cover costs, but if more funding is required donations from club members and funding from membership fees will cover any shortfall.

