Chamber thanks Lavery for his service to Wellington

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce thanks City Council Chief Executive Kevin Lavery for his successful seven-year tenure following his decision to stand down from the role.

"Kevin Lavery has been a tireless advocate for Wellington while reforming and modernising the council organisation," says Chamber Chief Executive John Milford.

"I have enjoyed working with Kevin over the years, advancing Wellington's interests and helping the city through some challenging times.

"Kevin has been a crucial part of turning Wellington into one of the best little capitals in the world.

"Under his watch, city facilities have been upgraded and some exciting new developments,such as the $179 million convention centre, have been kicked off.

"There have been difficult set-backs too. The 2016 Kaikoura earthquake impacted residents and businesses across the city, forcing the closure or demolition of many city buildings.

"Throughout this time, Kevin has worked constructively in a difficult political environment. I appreciate his effort always to seek out the views of business and take them on board.

"The Chamber looks forward to working with the new chief executive on the key issues still facing the city, including improving our transport networks, reducing the rates burden on businesses, and making sure insurance companies are protecting our assets fairly.

"We wish Kevin and his family all the best for his future," says Mr Milford.





