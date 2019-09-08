Aggravated robbery - Sockburn, Christchurch
Sunday, 8 September 2019, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Aggravated robbery - Sockburn, Christchurch"
Police
are appealing for information following the aggravated
robbery of a liquor store in Sockburn, Christchurch, on
Sunday 1 September.
Around 9pm a man entered a Bottle-O on
Main South Road, presented a knife and demanded cash and
cigarettes.
He was wearing a black hoodie with “Oakland
Raiders” on the front and black pants.
The offender left
on foot with a large quantity of cash and
cigarettes.
Anyone who saw someone matching this
description in the area at the time, or has any other
information that may assist in this investigation, is urged
to contact Christchurch Police on 105.
You can also call
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
