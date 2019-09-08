Aggravated robbery - Sockburn, Christchurch

"Aggravated robbery - Sockburn, Christchurch"



Police are appealing for information following the aggravated robbery of a liquor store in Sockburn, Christchurch, on Sunday 1 September.

Around 9pm a man entered a Bottle-O on Main South Road, presented a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes.

He was wearing a black hoodie with “Oakland Raiders” on the front and black pants.

The offender left on foot with a large quantity of cash and cigarettes.

Anyone who saw someone matching this description in the area at the time, or has any other information that may assist in this investigation, is urged to contact Christchurch Police on 105.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

