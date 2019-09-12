Police response to IPCA report

Police acknowledges the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s report into an incident in Picton last year in which it found the second deployment of a Taser unjustified.

Officers A and B were on patrol where they came across a man and four associates causing a disturbance at a house party around midnight on June 22, 2018.

One man in particular began acting in what the officers deemed to be an assaultive manner, and Officer A deployed a Taser.

As a result, the man was on his back, but still acting in what Officer A believed to be an assaultive manner.

Officer A deployed a Taser a second time, as he believed the offender continued to be a risk to his safety.

Police acknowledge that Officer A could have communicated his actions better to the offender.

Officer A has had feedback on this incident in regard to his decision-making and communication, and we have also used this incident as a learning and development opportunity for wider Tasman District staff.





