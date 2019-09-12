Police response to IPCA report
Thursday, 12 September 2019, 10:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledges the Independent Police Conduct
Authority’s report into an incident in Picton last year in
which it found the second deployment of a Taser
unjustified.
Officers A and B were on patrol where they
came across a man and four associates causing a disturbance
at a house party around midnight on June 22, 2018.
One man
in particular began acting in what the officers deemed to be
an assaultive manner, and Officer A deployed a Taser.
As a
result, the man was on his back, but still acting in what
Officer A believed to be an assaultive manner.
Officer A
deployed a Taser a second time, as he believed the offender
continued to be a risk to his safety.
Police acknowledge
that Officer A could have communicated his actions better to
the offender.
Officer A has had feedback on this incident
in regard to his decision-making and communication, and we
have also used this incident as a learning and development
opportunity for wider Tasman District
staff.
